Bashundhara LP Gas wins Best Brand Award

Bashundhara LP Gas has received the "Best Brand Award" in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) category by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF).

The award ceremony was held at Le Meridien hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (24 December) night, reads a press release.

Bashundhara LP Gas chief financial officer Mahbub Alam, chief operating officer (brand and marketing, sector-A) MM Jashim Uddin, head of HR (sector-A, Bashundhara Group) Saad Tanvir, head of public relations (sector A, Bashundhara Group) Jakaria Jalal and deputy general manager (internal audit, sector-A, Bashundhara Group) Maksud Alam received award on behalf of Bashundhara LP Gas.

Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd has won the Best Brand Award, under the LP Gas category, for the third time.