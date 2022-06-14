Bashundhara LP Gas signs MoU with Apparel Wet Processing

Apparel Wet Processing Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bashundhara LP Gas Limited aiming to boost production without harming the environment.

As per the agreement signed Tuesday, Bashundhara LP Gas will provide alternative fuel technical support to Apparel Wet for the next 10 years, reads a press release.

Bashundhara will also provide incessant gas connection to the apparel factory once a bulk LPG tanker is installed there.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Chief Financial Officer Mahbub Alam, Brand and Marketing sector's CEO MM Jasim Uddin, Head of HR Saad Tanveer, Head of Division for Sales Engineer Zakaria Jalal, Supply Chain Division's GM Sarwar Hossain Sohag and Vice-Chairman's Secretary Mushfiqur Rahman were present from Bashundhara Group.

From Apparels Wet Processing, Managing Director Zillur Rahman Mridha, CEO Taslim Ahmed, Director Amit Kanti, Company Secretary Mujibul Islam, Head of Engineering Department Kawser Rahman attended the event.