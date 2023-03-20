Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd holds regional sales conference

Regional Sales Conference of Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd was held on March 19 at Momo Inn Hotel, Bogra.

About 100 distributors and regional officials of Bashundhara LP gas participated in the event, reads a press release.

MM Jaseem Uddin, chief operating officer of Sales and Marketing of Bashundhara LP Gas, inaugurated the event.

He welcomed everyone and highlighted the success of the company last year. He also announced the action plan for the current year. He thanked everyone for overcoming obstacles in the past year and for business success.

"To maintain the leadership of Bashundhara LP Gas in the competitive market, our strategic policy for distributors will continue," said Mahbub Alam, the chief financial officer of Bashundhara LP Gas.

In the sales conference, the best performers were recognised for their meritorious contribution to the distributors of Bogra, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and employees at various levels.

