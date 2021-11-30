Jaya Ahsan made Brand Ambassador of Bashundhara LP Gas

Corporates

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:24 pm

Jaya Ahsan made Brand Ambassador of Bashundhara LP Gas

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:24 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Popular model and actress Jaya Ahsan has recently signed an agreement with Bashundhara LP Gas as their Brand Ambassador.

The contract was signed at the conference room of Bashundhara Group Headquarters-2, reads a press release.

MM Jasim Uddin, CEO, Brand and Marketing of Bashundhara group's sector A, Mahbubul Alam, chief financial officer of Bashundhara LP Gas ltd, Zakaria Jalal, head of sales of Bashundhara LP Gas, Saad Tanvir, head of HR of Bashundhara LP Gas, Sarwar Hossain Shohag, general manager of Bashundhara LP Gas's supply chain, were present in the signing ceremony.

Regarding the contract, MM Jasim Uddin said, "Jaya Ahsan is a dedicated, caring and hardworking individual. Similarly, Bashundhara LP Gas thrives to maintain its excellence."

The deal with Jaya Ahsan will uphold the brand value and take the company to new heights, he added.

The other speakers expressed optimism towards the new contract.

Jaya Ahsan, newly-formed Brand Ambassador of Bashundhara LP Gas, said, "Bashundhara LP Gas has been a renowned brand providing LP gas in Bangladesh. I am really honoured and delighted to be a part of this."

Bashundhara LP Gas has been a well-known company dominating the LP gas industry of the country. The brand has a widely-distributed network and a multitude of well-wishers, dealers, users, and distributors. 

