Bashundhara City opens premium spaces for mobile phones, apparels

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:58 pm

Related News

Bashundhara City opens premium spaces for mobile phones, apparels

Press Release
28 January, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 09:58 pm
Bashundhara City opens premium spaces for mobile phones, apparels

Bashundhara City has opened two new classified spaces — 'Mobile  City' and 'Apparel Corner'— to serve customers with services of mobile devices, accessories, and clothing respectively. 

The market authorities opened the new spaces through colourful celebration at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthopath of the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

Addressing the programme, Bashundhara City In-Charge Mohsinul Karim stated that Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan always tries to do his best for every sector. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Bashundhara City has been attracting people as a premium shopping destination over the last two decades. All types of mobiles and mobile accessories are brought together. Nine clothing houses have been brought here in our apparel sector," he said.

The authorities of Bashundhara City mentioned that there is natural oxygen flow in the cleanest market in Bangladesh.

The Mobile City surfaces basements 1 and 2 of the shopping complex in Panthapath of the capital, while Apparel City accommodates clothing brands in Block A of Level 8, read a press release on Saturday.

International tech brands, including iPhone, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix, Tecno, and other renowned companies, have thronged into 181 shops in Mobile City along with accessories of the respective brands.

The Apparel Corner features Freeland, Clubhouse, Sailor, Vogue by Prince, Artisan, Men's World, Infinity Mega Mall, Ecstasy, Splash, and other prominent outfit brands.

Bashundhara City

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

9h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

30m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos