Bashundhara City opens premium spaces for mobile phones, apparels

Bashundhara City has opened two new classified spaces — 'Mobile City' and 'Apparel Corner'— to serve customers with services of mobile devices, accessories, and clothing respectively.

The market authorities opened the new spaces through colourful celebration at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthopath of the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

Addressing the programme, Bashundhara City In-Charge Mohsinul Karim stated that Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan always tries to do his best for every sector.

"Bashundhara City has been attracting people as a premium shopping destination over the last two decades. All types of mobiles and mobile accessories are brought together. Nine clothing houses have been brought here in our apparel sector," he said.

The authorities of Bashundhara City mentioned that there is natural oxygen flow in the cleanest market in Bangladesh.

The Mobile City surfaces basements 1 and 2 of the shopping complex in Panthapath of the capital, while Apparel City accommodates clothing brands in Block A of Level 8, read a press release on Saturday.

International tech brands, including iPhone, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, Infinix, Tecno, and other renowned companies, have thronged into 181 shops in Mobile City along with accessories of the respective brands.

The Apparel Corner features Freeland, Clubhouse, Sailor, Vogue by Prince, Artisan, Men's World, Infinity Mega Mall, Ecstasy, Splash, and other prominent outfit brands.