Corporates

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:20 pm

Executive machines now at Bashundhara City

Executive Machines Limited has launched a new showroom in Bashundhara City, offering a wide range of original products from the world's leading IT brand, Apple.

In addition with BTRC-certified original Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, MacMini, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Air Pod and other Apple accessories, the store will provide products from other Apple-authorised brands at competitive pricing and with excellent after-sales service.

Executive Machines Limited is one of the Apple authorised reseller and Apple authorised service provider in Bangladesh, said a press release.

Also, customers can avail after-sales support from Apple stores and Apple authorised service centers worldwide.

Besides this brand new showroom In Bashundhara City, Executive Machines Limited has three more showrooms in Bangladesh's most popular locations, IDB Bhaban, Gulshan-2 and Uttara.

The shop is located at block C, Level 1 of Bashundhara City in Panthapath of Dhaka.

