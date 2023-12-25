Baraka Patenga Power Limited 13th Annual General Meeting

The 13th Annual General Meeting of Baraka Patenga Power Limited (the second power plant of Baraka Group) was held on digital platform on 24 December, 2023, at 11:45 am moderated by the Company Secretary Mohammad Rana.

After recitation from the Holy Quran, Company Secretary started the main event of the meeting by welcoming the Board of Directors and Shareholders present thereon. Chairman Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury in his welcome speech mentioned that the Company has been listed in the capital market since 2021.

The company invested in 51% of total shares of each of Baraka Shikalbaha Power Limited and Karnaphuli Power Limited.

Apart from this, the Company also invested in 51% of total shares in a newly established securities house namely Baraka Securities Limited.

Baraka Patenga Power Limited is searching for new profitable ventures for future investment, he added.

The Managing Director of the company Monzur Kadir Shafi has also expressed his sincere gratitude to the board of directors and shareholders for their true cooperation.

He indicated that during the year 2022-23 the consolidated EPS of Baraka Patenga Power Ltd. was Tk(1.06) and the consolidated Net Assets Value per share stood at Tk26.81 as on 30 June 2023.

Declaration of 5% Cash dividend for fiscal year 2022-2023 along with other agendas have been approved by the vote of the shareholders in the 13th Annual General Meeting.