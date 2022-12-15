Baraka Patenga Power Ltd holds 12th AGM

Baraka Patenga Power Limited recently held its 12th Annual General Meeting virtually on 15 December.

The company secretary Mohammad Rana moderated the AGM, read a press release.

Chairman of the company Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury in his welcome speech mentioned that the Company has been listed in the capital market since 2021.

The company invested 51% of total shares of Baraka Shikalbaha Power Limited and Karnaphuli Power Limited. Apart from this, the Company also invested 51% of total shares in a newly established securities house namely Baraka Securities Limited.

"In future, Baraka Patenga Power Limited will invest in other profitable projects," he added.

Managing Director of the Company Mr. Monzur Kadir Shafi has also expressed his sincere gratitude to the board of directors and shareholders for their true cooperation.

He indicated that during the financial year of 2021-22 the consolidated profit of Baraka Patenga Power Limited was Taka 21.52 Crore. EPS of Baraka Patenga Power Ltd was at Tk 1.25 and the net assets value per share stood at Tk. 28.92 as on 30 June 2022.

Declaration of 10% Cash dividend for fiscal year 2021-2022 along with other agendas have been approved with the vote of the shareholders in the 12th Annual General Meeting.

