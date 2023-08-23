Bank Asia awards certificates to participants of 60th foundation training course
Bank Asia Limited has awarded certificates to its officers who participated in the second phase of 60th foundation training course recently.
A total of 31 officers from different levels of the bank participated in the course, reads a press release.
M Esamul Arephin, head of BAITD (CC), handed over the certificates among the participants at a programme held at the Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka.