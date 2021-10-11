Bangladesh wins 4 awards in International Blockchain Olympiad

Bangladesh has won four awards including a Silver Award in International Blockchain Olympiad.

"This technology will be used in every aspect of our industrial sector," State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at the Olympiad's closing and award-giving ceremony at ICT Tower in Agargaon, Dhaka on Sunday evening.

"Therefore, my call to the participants in the competition, the capital market, the finance ministry, and the country's private sector to emphasise the importance of this technology."

Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network.

At the event, the guests handed over the prizes which figure at more than $40,000 to the winners. Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards were given as thematic prizes along with eight categories of prizes, read a press release.

In the Identity & Privacy category, Hong Kong's "HelpProof" Gold Medal winner won $10,000. In addition, Bangladesh's "Hopefully Hypothetically Theoretically" in the FinTech category received $7,500 in the Silver Medal Award and Vietnam's "VifaChain" in the Supply chain category received $5,000 in the Bronze Medal Award.

Other categories include Rocket of Bangladesh in e-Governance, Brogrammers of Bangladesh in Document Authentication, Fidello of Hong Kong in FinTech, LifeLink of Vietnam in HealthTech, KidKat of Vietnam in Identity & Privacy, Adarna of Philippines in EduTech, 2Lux of Hong Kong in Supply Chain and DU Nimbus of Bangladesh in the Prototype at FinTech category the name is announced. Each of these eight category-based projects has received a prize of $2,500.

The Olympiad started its journey with an inaugural ceremony on 8 October and continued till 10 October 2021. This year, among other events, a total of four seminars on CBDC and Cryptocurrency, e-Governance, Identity and Privacy, and Fintech were organised.

Bangladesh successfully concluded the 3-day "International Blockchain Olympiad 2021 (IBCOL 2021)" held on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the Mujib year.

The ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council, Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh, and Technohaven Company Limited jointly organised the event.

Other collaborators include FBCCI, BASIS, IBA, ACI Ltd, Brac University, Youth Policy Forum, and Ekattar TV. The much-anticipated Olympiad, which started in Hong Kong, is being held for the first time in Bangladesh outside of Hong Kong.

"I believe that the International Blockchain Olympiad will take the research and development of such technology by the youth further," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said. "The government of Bangladesh will always support the talents and efforts of the youth."

A total of 12 countries participated in this global competition. Over the last three days, many national and international blockchain experts joined the event as judges and speakers.

The Executive Director and Additional Secretary of BCC Md Abdul Mannan presided over the programme while Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam were present as guests of honour.

Chairman of IBCOL 2021 Organising Committee and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Technohaven Company Ltd, Habibibullah N Karim also spoke at the programme.

The Convener of the BCOLBD & Distinguished Professor of CSE of Brac University Dr Mohammad Kaykobad was present at the programme and President of Hong Kong Blockchain Society Dr Lawrence Ma and David Siegel of the Blockchain Society joined the event online.