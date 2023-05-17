Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Save the Children sign MoU

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Save the Children sign MoU

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 05:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Shishu Academy and Save the Children in Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to adopt the learning through-play approach countrywide.

Through this MoU, it is expected that Bangladesh Shishu Academy will take the lead in creating a 'learning through playing' environment for the children in Bangladesh with the support of Championing Play project of Save the Children funded by the Lego Foundation. On Wednesday, an event of a MoU signing was held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy premises, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Aarathi Vinodh, education sector director of Save the Children, welcomed the guests and Shaheen Islam, project director, shared the objectives of the Championing Play project and its main tasks. The Championing Play project in Gaibandha provides schools and homes with a bag called 'Magic Bag' which contains various play materials and is used by children to play with, in order to introduce play-based learning to children. Under this MoU, Save the Children in Bangladesh will supply 'Magic Bags' to 71 learning centers of Shishu Academy. Save the Children's Championing Play Project will also provide orientation to Bangladesh Shishu Academy officials to ensure the effective use of play materials.

President of the event, Director General of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Children's Literary Anjeer Liton said, "We have expressed interest in using Save the Children's championing play project 'Magic Bag' in the pre-primary centers of Bangladesh Shishu Academy. It will make children's childhood easy and beautiful. I hope this joint work will continue in the future."

Lucky Inam, the chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy and prominent drama personality, was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. He said, "The children of Bangladesh Shishu Academy will be delighted to learn through play with the help of the Magic Bag provided by Save the Children's Championing Play Project. I hope that Bangladesh Shishu Academy will do more constructive work together with Save the Children in the future."

Save the Children in Bangladesh Country Director Onno van Manen expressed interest in working more with the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Save the Children's Championing Play Project Manager Rehnuma Akhtar, and Championing Play Project Officer Janelle Gomez were also present on the occasion.

Save the Children / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

8h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

10h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

23h | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

9h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment
"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

"Co-working space" does not have the hassle of office maintenance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities