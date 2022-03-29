Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market holds research seminar

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 12:01 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"BICM Research Seminar-11" was held in the Multipurpose Hall of Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market (BICM) at 10:30am on Tuesday.

Mufti Yusuf Sultan CSAA, founder and CEO, Adel Advisory, Malaysia, presented the keynote address titled "Synergies between Islamic Finance, Ethical Finance & UN SDGs" at the seminar, reads a press release.

The executive president of the institute, Professor Mahmuda Akhter presided over the session and among those who spoke at the session were Aisha Muniza, associate professor of International Center for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF) University, Malaysia; SK Md Lutful Kabir, additional director, Department of Capital Market Regulatory Reforms and Compliance (CMRRC), Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Md Golzare Nabi, general manager, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, Bangladesh Bank; And Ishrat-e-Maula, joint director, Department of Sustainable Finance, Bangladesh Bank.

Wajid Hasan Shah, director (Studies) of BICM, moderated the seminar.

The research presented at the seminar highlights that Islamic finance paves the way for moral values, fairness, transparency, and greater social welfare.

Islamic finance promotes most of the values ​​of ethical finance, ESG and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reads the statement.

The presentation highlights that policy makers need to make better decisions on a number of important aspects for the welfare of the public, environment and the world, and maintain social responsibility.

The presentation also pointed out that policy makers are expected to consider value-based Islamic finance when designing or planning financial instruments.

The seminar was attended by BICM faculty members, officials and journalists.

