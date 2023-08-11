Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes relief materials among flood affected people in Chakaria

Coast Guard members distribute relief materials among the flood affected in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 10 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has been making an important contribution in dealing with any kind of natural calamities besides performing its duties as a watchman of the maritime boundaries and coastal areas of the country.

In continuation of this, Bangladesh Coast Guard is carrying out various programmes to stand by the helpless and affected people in flood affected areas of Chakaria in Cox's Bazar district.

On Thursday (10 August), Coast Guard East Zone distributed essential relief items (rice, lentil, flattened rice, sugar, salt, soy bean oil and pure drinking water) among the people of Bazarpar and Shohorpara areas of Badarkhali Union under Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district.