Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes relief materials among flood affected people in Chakaria

Corporates

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:05 am

Related News

Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes relief materials among flood affected people in Chakaria

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:05 am
Coast Guard members distribute relief materials among the flood affected in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 10 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Coast Guard members distribute relief materials among the flood affected in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 10 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has been making an important contribution in dealing with any kind of natural calamities besides performing its duties as a watchman of the maritime boundaries and coastal areas of the country.

In continuation of this, Bangladesh Coast Guard is carrying out various programmes to stand by the helpless and affected people in flood affected areas of Chakaria in Cox's Bazar district.

Coast Guard members distribute relief materials among flood affected people in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 10 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Coast Guard members distribute relief materials among flood affected people in Chakaria, Cox’s Bazar on 10 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

On  Thursday (10 August), Coast Guard East Zone distributed essential relief items (rice, lentil, flattened rice, sugar, salt, soy bean oil and pure drinking water) among the people of Bazarpar and Shohorpara areas of Badarkhali Union under Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

 

Coast guard / Relief / Flood / Cox’s Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil