BanglaCAT to manufacture Italian dredgers

Corporates

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 02:09 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangla Trac Rental Services Ltd (BanglaCAT) signed a MoU with Highspeed Shipbuilding & Engineering Co Ltd (HSEC) for manufacturing and assembling of Cutter Suction Dredgers of Italdraghe S.p.A, Italy in HSEC shipyard.

HSEC is a large private concern involved in ship repairing, servicing and new ship building facilities in full compliance with national and international rules.

The manufactured brand is from Italy which is globally known for dredgers, dredging solutions and marine equipment. It holds the reputation to serve the market with quality, reliability, commitment, and customer centricity, reads a press release.

Bangla Trac Rental Services Ltd. jointly with Highspeed are committed to pursue the excellence of the principal brand by manufacturing and assembling quality European cutter suction dredgers ensuring superiority in fabrication and operation with benchmarked service in its life cycle.  

The signed collaboration will deliver complete dredging solutions to fit the customer's specific usage and requirements, added the statement.

"ISO 9001 certified and in line with IACS (International Association of Classification Societies) standards will guarantee the highest quality to meet market's needs. After-sales service together with a well-stocked warehouse are there to make spare parts available. Qualified technical department is at disposal 24/7 ready to solve any complexity."- Bangla Trac Rental Services shared this notion in a media statement to convey their commitment, by which the agreement will be served.

The company Highspeed has been in shipbuilding and marine industry since the pre-independence era, and with the right expertise and experience, they're confident to take up the new challenge and be a part of global experience- shared by Bangla Trac on behalf of Highspeed.

Both companies believe that the advantage of in-house designing and production are many, from the possibility of equipment customization to the total control of raw materials and procedures, maximizing quality and efficiency.

Moreover, this will also minimize some capital investments of customers, public and private sector both, without missing the opportunity to work with quality international product and services.         

