Anisuzzaman promoted as deputy managing director of Bank Asia

SM Anisuzzaman has recently been promoted as the deputy managing director of Bank Asia Limited.

Prior to his promotion, Anisuzzaman was senior executive vice president and company secretary and head of Research & Strategy of the bank, reads a press release.

He started his banking career with IFIC Bank Ltd in 1996 as a probationary officer. Later, he had stints with Prime Bank Ltd and BRAC Bank Ltd.

Anisuzzaman joined Bank Asia Ltd in October 2015 in the capacity of executive vice president. During his more than 8-year career with Bank Asia, he excelled in leading the innovation, transformation, corporate governance and regulatory affairs function of the bank.

He is one of the very few bankers who have a blend of hands-on experience in core banking on one hand and research, strategic planning, corporate governance, consultancy and academic experience on the other hand in his circa twenty-five years of career.

Anisuzzaman, a graduate and post-graduate in Economics from Jahangirnagar University, completed his MBA in Finance from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.

Later, he completed MS in Finance from University of Manchester, United Kingdom. He received numerous awards and accolades and attended various training and development programmes in home and abroad during his career.