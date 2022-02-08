ACI Motors receives two awards from Foton International

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ACI Motors Ltd. has achieved the "Foton Global Excellent Brand Communication Award" and "Foton Global Service System Construction Merit Award" for the year 2021 from Foton Motor Group. ACI Motors is a subsidiary of one of the biggest conglomerates in the country; ACI Limited. ACI Motors initiated its commercial vehicle business with Foton in 2019.

ACI Motors achieved these two prestigious awards among 110 international distributors of Foton.

ACI Motors is the largest farm mechanization company in Bangladesh having a complete range of Agri machinery. Also, the company deals with Yamaha Motorcycle, Power Generation, and a full range of construction equipment machinery. The company is well-known for its time-bounded service and country-wide service & spare parts network. Foton is one of the global leading commercial vehicle brands. So far Foton has sold more than 10 million vehicles worldwide.

According to a press release, during last three years' journey; ACI Motors has created more than 1200 happy customers throughout the country. For creating service satisfaction of the customers, ACI Motors has developed 35 numbers of 3S dealers & Authorized Service centers ensuring service and spare parts availability. Also, a dedicated nationwide service team is working hard to maintain customer satisfaction. For meeting the commitment of always being close to the customers, ACI Motors has standardized the network with proper branding and also arranged customer meets, fairs, roadshows, etc. ACI Motors has one of the highest engaged Facebook pages in the commercial vehicle industry through which they can interact with customers anytime.

To celebrate this award achievement; a celebration program was arranged at ACI Center, Tejgaon, Dhaka on 07 February 2022. The program was inaugurated by Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors. Along with ACI Motors and Foton high officials, the program was attended by the field sales & service team and dealers of the Foton portfolio through an online platform.

