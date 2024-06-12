ACI Marine & Riverine Tech signs engine supply deal with Khulna Shipyard

ACI Marine & Riverine Technologies Limited, a concern of ACI Limited, has inked a significant contract agreement with Khulna Shipyard Limited for the supply of Mitsubishi Marine Engines.

The contract signing ceremony held at the office of Khulna Shipyard today (12 June) marks a milestone in the mutual collaboration between ACI and Khulna Shipyard under the terms of the agreement, reads a press release,

Khulna Shipyard Ltd. will procure 02 (two) units Mitsubishi Marine Engine (Model: S12R-T2MPTK, Power & RPM: 1210 kW & 1800 RPM) and 02 (two) units Marine Gearbox which will deliver power in a Survey Vessel, owned by Payra Port Authority.

ACI Motors Ltd. Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das, higher officials of ACI Motors Ltd and Cdre Md Abdul Latif (L), ndc, psc, BN, Managing Director, Capt Md Julhash Uddin Ahmed, (E), psc, BN, General Manager (Design & Planning), Debabrata Mondal, Deputy Chief Engineer & other higher officials from Khulna Shipyard Ltd. graced the contract agreement signing ceremony.

The contract agreement between ACI Marine and Khulna Shipyard Ltd signifies a significant step forward in Bangladesh's maritime industry, fostering technological advancement and collaboration.

With the integration of Mitsubishi Marine Engine, Khulna Shipyard is poised to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position in Bangladesh maritime market.