BIDA appoints Nahian Rahman Rochi as Head of Business Development

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has appointed Nahian Rahman Rochi as its new Head of Business Development.

In this position, Rochi will join BIDA's senior leadership team, which includes high-ranking officials from the public administration.

Reporting directly to the executive chairman, he will focus on advancing investment opportunities and improving Bangladesh's business environment, aiming to create a more attractive landscape for investors.

With a robust background in finance and extensive experience in leading investment initiatives, Rochi is well-equipped for this role.

He previously served as Finance Director at British American Tobacco Rothmans in South Korea, in addition to leadership positions in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

His credentials include a bachelor's degree from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka, as well as CIMA and CPA certifications, highlighting his commitment to professional excellence.

BIDA expressed optimism for Rochi's leadership as the agency strives to enhance the investment climate and support sustainable economic development in Bangladesh.