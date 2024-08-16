Kansai Nerolac announces partnership with GenZ students

Corporates

Press Release
16 August, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 03:16 pm

Related News

Kansai Nerolac announces partnership with GenZ students

With incredible support from GenZ, Kansai Nerolac is donating colors to fuel the creativity and passion of students who are using art as a tool to convey revolutionary messages, honor our martyrs, and voice their demands for change.

Press Release
16 August, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 03:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kansai Nerolac Paints Bangladesh Limited is proud to announce its partnership with the vibrant youth of Bangladesh in an inspiring initiative aimed at transforming hateful words into powerful expressions of hope, resistance, and remembrance.

With incredible support from GenZ, Kansai Nerolac is donating colors to fuel the creativity and passion of students who are using art as a tool to convey revolutionary messages, honor our martyrs, and voice their demands for change, a release reads.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This initiative is part of Kansai Nerolac's ongoing commitment to contributing positively to society and fostering a culture of unity and progress. By providing the necessary resources to these talented and passionate students, Kansai Nerolac is not just donating paint, but also empowering the voices of the future.

The vibrant murals that are emerging from this collaboration are more than just art—they are symbols of a new Bangladesh, one that is being built on the principles of freedom, justice, and collective resilience.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Courtesy.
Photo: Courtesy.

Corporates / Press Release / Kansai Nerolac Paints

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

20h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

17h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

18h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

21h | Videos