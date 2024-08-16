Kansai Nerolac announces partnership with GenZ students

Kansai Nerolac Paints Bangladesh Limited is proud to announce its partnership with the vibrant youth of Bangladesh in an inspiring initiative aimed at transforming hateful words into powerful expressions of hope, resistance, and remembrance.

With incredible support from GenZ, Kansai Nerolac is donating colors to fuel the creativity and passion of students who are using art as a tool to convey revolutionary messages, honor our martyrs, and voice their demands for change, a release reads.

Photo: Courtesy

This initiative is part of Kansai Nerolac's ongoing commitment to contributing positively to society and fostering a culture of unity and progress. By providing the necessary resources to these talented and passionate students, Kansai Nerolac is not just donating paint, but also empowering the voices of the future.

The vibrant murals that are emerging from this collaboration are more than just art—they are symbols of a new Bangladesh, one that is being built on the principles of freedom, justice, and collective resilience.