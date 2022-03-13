ACI Motors launches service campaign for Yanmar Combine Harvester

To ensure after-sales service during season time, ACI Motors has launched a service campaign for Yanmar Combine Harvester in Gangni, Meherpur.

To mark this campaign, ACI Motors has arranged a colorful inauguration programme.

In the programme, higher officials of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Meherpur, and ACI Motors Sales and Service team were present.

Beginning on Sunday, this campaign will continue till 15 April.

Under this campaign, a team of 25 service experts will be providing service to the customers riding through motorcycles.

Besides, there will be arrangements for all the necessary spare parts of the harvester, snacks, water and medical check-up for the farmers.