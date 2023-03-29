Freedom fighters nameplates on DBL Ceramics tiles in Maheshpur

DBL Ceramics and Maheshpur Municipality have taken the initiative to name 56 streets of Maheshpur after 56 brave freedom fighters to highlight the identity of brave freedom fighters to the new generation.

DBL Ceramics manufactured the name plaques by printing the names of the freedom fighters on their premium quality tiles and, encasing them with designs, reads a press release.

The installation of tiles started during the month of Independence, in the presence of DBL Ceramics Officials and the honourable mayor of Maheshpur Municipality, Abdur Rashid Khan, according to the release.

DBL Ceramics vowes to continue its efforts to stand by these initiatives in the future.