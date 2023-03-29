Freedom fighters nameplates on DBL Ceramics tiles in Maheshpur

Corporates

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Freedom fighters nameplates on DBL Ceramics tiles in Maheshpur

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 12:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

DBL Ceramics and Maheshpur Municipality have taken the initiative to name 56 streets of Maheshpur after 56 brave freedom fighters to highlight the identity of brave freedom fighters to the new generation.

DBL Ceramics manufactured the name plaques by printing the names of the freedom fighters on their premium quality tiles and, encasing them with designs, reads a press release.

The installation of tiles started during the month of Independence, in the presence of DBL Ceramics Officials and the honourable mayor of Maheshpur Municipality,  Abdur Rashid Khan, according to the release.

DBL Ceramics vowes to continue its efforts to stand by these initiatives in the future.

DBL Ceramics / freedom fighter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

1h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

2h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

3h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

2h | Tech Talk
FIFA has changed the penalty rules

FIFA has changed the penalty rules

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

Why are Bollywood stars the target of gangsters?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year