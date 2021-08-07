38th AGM of UCB held

The 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) was held virtually at 3 pm on Saturday.

In the AGM, shareholders have approved 5% Stock and 5% Cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020, said a UCB press release.

Chairman of UCB Rukhmila Zaman in her speech to shareholders said that UCB had generated attractive financial results in the previous year. UCB gained growth in every arena like operating profit, loan and advances, deposit etc.

Rukhmila Zaman also expressed that UCB will be continuing to serve the interest of shareholders, clients and communities on the whole.

Vice-Chairman Bazal Ahmed; Executive Committee Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury; Independent Director & Audit Committee Chairman Akhter Matin Chaudhury; Risk Management Committee Chairman M. A. Sabur; Director Hajee Yunus Ahmed; Director Nurul Islam Chowdhury; Director Asifuzzaman Chowdhury; Director Roxana Zaman; Director Bashir Ahmed; Director Afroza Zaman; Director Syed Kamruzzaman; Director Muhammed Shah Alam; Director Professor Dr Md. Jonaid Shafiq; Director Kanak Kanti Sen; Independent Director Dr Aparup Chowdhury and Independent Director Touhid Shipar Rafiquzzaman; Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Shawkat Jamil and Chief Financial Officer Faruk Ahammad were also present at the AGM.