3 publications awarded for using bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 01:31 pm

bKash has awarded Tamralipi, Baatighar and Amaravati publications for selling the highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair.

According to a press release, publication houses were awarded in three categories.

Tamralipi won the first prize of an iPhone by accepting the highest number of payments via bKash in the 'Pavilion' category.

Baatighar and Amaravati won Samsung mobile phones in two different stall categories.

Ali Ahmmed, the chief commercial officer of bKash, recently handed over the awards to AKM Tariqul Islam Roni, publisher of Tamralipi; Dipankar Das, owner of Baatighar and MA Matin, publisher of Amaravati publication.

Mohammad Irfanul Huq, head of merchant business and Sirajul Mowla, deputy general manager of bKash; Farid Ahmed, president and Milan Kanti Nath, senior vice-president of Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh, were also present at the event.

