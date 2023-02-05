3-day int'l tourism expo starts in March

The 11th edition of the Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF)-2023 is all set to kick off next month at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

The three-day tourism fair will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), Dhaka, from 2-4 March.

The fair is being organised by the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB).

US-Bangla Airlines is the title sponsor of the initiative. A press briefing was held in this regard at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday (5 February), reads a press release.

The fair will have a total of 150 stalls with 16 pavilions in three halls. There will be a separate lounge for the media.

The three-day annual international tourism fair has been organised by TOAB since 2007.