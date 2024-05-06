16th Bangladesh Denim Expo unveiling the latest advancements in Denim technology!

06 May, 2024
16th Bangladesh Denim Expo unveiling the latest advancements in Denim technology!

Image: Collected
Image: Collected

The 16th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo kicks off today at the international Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Visitors are Experiencing the essence of denim culture at Bangladesh Denim Expo, where fashion meets sustainability.

In this edition, more than 60 Exhibitors from 11 countries participated including Bangladesh, India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Vietnam, Japan etc. 

Exhibitors are showcasing their latest innovations, from sustainable fabrics to cutting-edge designs, this event highlighting the diversity of the denim industry. 

"Reimagine" is the theme of the 16th edition. Means to re-envision the industry is driven by relentless innovation and the seamless integration of digitalization. Together, we can reshape the denim landscape and embrace the power of technology. 

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said: "The Bangladesh Denim Expo is our gateway to success in the competitive world, Learn the latest trends, connect with influential players, and unlock endless possibilities to take your business to the next level." 

 

 

 

