12th Bangladesh Denim Expo to kick off 10 May 

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 04:23 pm

File photo
File photo

The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo will once again open its doors in the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on 10 and 12 May. 

"Beyond Business" is the theme of the 12th edition of the show being hosted after a two-year break, reads a press release. 

Some 79 exhibitors are set to attend the event, consisting of both local and international participants.

In this edition exhibitors will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories, positioning the show as a true representation of Bangladesh's denim industry - the largest denim exporter to the EU and USA. 

Through a series of product displays, seminar sessions and panel discussions, the expo will encourage robust interaction among exhibitors and visitors.

Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said, "The world is a slightly different place since the last edition of this show, which took place two years ago. Denim supply chains have experienced major turbulence and disruption and have been forced to innovate and adapt in order to survive and remain relevant."

