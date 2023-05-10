14th Bangladesh Denim Expo to kick off 16 May

The 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will once again open its doors in the international Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on 16-17 May.

"Innovator" is the theme of the 14th edition of the show, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Denim Expo addresses sustainability, safety, showcasing innovative product and chanting the perception of Bangladesh apparel industry.

Over 90 exhibitors are set to attend the event, consisting of both local and international participants.

In this edition, exhibitors will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories, positioning the show as a true representation of Bangladesh's denim industry - the largest denim exporter to the EU and USA.

Through a series of product displays, seminar sessions & panel discussions, the expo will encourage robust interaction among exhibitors and visitors.

Four seminar sessions and four panel discussions will be held in this edition of the Expo reflecting its "Innovator" theme.

The founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said, "The underlying concept of the Bangladesh Denim Expo is to fulfill the needs of the international denim community, offering the opportunity to make new contacts with potential buyers, discovering new products and to gain a comprehensive overview of the latest developments available from the Bangladesh denim industry."

Bangladesh Denim Expo is delighted to announce that the second Denim Innovation Night, presented by Pacific Jeans Limited will be held on the 16th of May 2023. and will showcase the very latest in sustainably produced, innovative denim product, from Pacific Jeans Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading premium denim manufacturers.

The exclusive, invitation only event will play host to international buyers from established high street chains and middle-tier brands, heads of local sourcing offices for key target customers, international designers and product developers and international and national media.