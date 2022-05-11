Two-day denim expo draws huge visitors

RMG

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

Two-day denim expo draws huge visitors

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 10:24 pm
Two-day denim expo draws huge visitors

Denim and accessories manufacturers and suppliers expressed their satisfaction at the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo 2022 which drew a large number of visitors.

"This expo has played a pivotal role in increasing networking between manufacturers and buyers," said Mohiuddin Rubel, managing director of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), organiser of the programme.

"Foreign buyers visited the expo which will accelerate the exports of denim in our destination markets," he added.

Rubel, also a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said responses from visitors were satisfactory despite inclement weather.

The two-day expo that ended on Wednesday had 79 exhibitors from 12 countries and more than 6,000 visitors, according to the organisers.

The expo did not take place for the last two years owing to the pandemic.

The businesspeople said Bangladesh is on the right path in terms of the growth of the apparel sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edison Gu, manager (marketing) of SAB Weixing, said a large number of visitors came to their stall.

"The first day experienced lower visitors than the second day. But today (Wednesday) we have huge visitors," he added.

Edison said many buyers showed interest in doing business with them. "It will help us boost our business," he added.

Md Shohel Rana, deputy manager at Envoy Textile, said though they are a leading denim producer in Bangladesh, "this expo will help us increase networking with our clients."

Visitors and exhibitors, however, claimed that due to limited space compared to visitors, the exhibition centre became overcrowded.

For this reason, exhibitors had to struggle to show their products.

"But we are happy because many visitors came to visit our stall. They had to know about our new products and we expected that we will get new customers thanks to this expo," said Al Shariar Ahmed, managing director of Indet Group.
 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Denim Expo / Bangladesh Denim Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

11h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

12h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

6h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

6h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

6h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert