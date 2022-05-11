Two-day denim expo draws huge visitors

Denim and accessories manufacturers and suppliers expressed their satisfaction at the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo 2022 which drew a large number of visitors.

"This expo has played a pivotal role in increasing networking between manufacturers and buyers," said Mohiuddin Rubel, managing director of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), organiser of the programme.

"Foreign buyers visited the expo which will accelerate the exports of denim in our destination markets," he added.

Rubel, also a director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said responses from visitors were satisfactory despite inclement weather.

The two-day expo that ended on Wednesday had 79 exhibitors from 12 countries and more than 6,000 visitors, according to the organisers.

The expo did not take place for the last two years owing to the pandemic.

The businesspeople said Bangladesh is on the right path in terms of the growth of the apparel sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edison Gu, manager (marketing) of SAB Weixing, said a large number of visitors came to their stall.

"The first day experienced lower visitors than the second day. But today (Wednesday) we have huge visitors," he added.

Edison said many buyers showed interest in doing business with them. "It will help us boost our business," he added.

Md Shohel Rana, deputy manager at Envoy Textile, said though they are a leading denim producer in Bangladesh, "this expo will help us increase networking with our clients."

Visitors and exhibitors, however, claimed that due to limited space compared to visitors, the exhibition centre became overcrowded.

For this reason, exhibitors had to struggle to show their products.

"But we are happy because many visitors came to visit our stall. They had to know about our new products and we expected that we will get new customers thanks to this expo," said Al Shariar Ahmed, managing director of Indet Group.

