12th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo to be held next year

The 12th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo, a two-day long international exhibition to promote the denim goods of Bangladesh, will begin on 10 May next year after a three-year hiatus.

The expo had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, told The Business Standard.

With the realization of the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry during this intermission, the third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) will be organized alongside the denim exposition, he said.

The previous edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo was held on 5 - 6 November of 2019 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.