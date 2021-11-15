12th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo to be held next year

RMG

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:02 pm

Related News

12th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo to be held next year

The third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) will be organized alongside the denim exposition

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 12th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo, a two-day long international exhibition to promote the denim goods of Bangladesh, will begin on 10 May next year after a three-year hiatus.

The expo had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, told The Business Standard. 

With the realization of the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry during this intermission, the third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) will be organized alongside the denim exposition, he said.

The previous edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo was held on 5 - 6 November of 2019 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital. 

Economy / Top News

Bangladesh Denim Expo / Apparel industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records