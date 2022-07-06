15 Bangladeshi fabric and garment manufacturers take part in Paris show

Fifteen fabric and garment manufacturers from Bangladesh took part in Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leather world Paris 2022.

This summer edition - a first in July for the trade fairs of Messe Frankfurt France, Texworld Paris celebrated its 25th Anniversary this year – it marked the return of the major sourcing countries to Paris, the capital of fashion.

As a sign of the recovery of the global textile and clothing market, more than 400 exhibitors from about 20 countries participated at this essential event, reads a press release.

The major sourcing countries such as Bangladesh, China, Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan displayed a global fashion range.

Bangladeshi stands were seen busy with trade enquiries and buyers from UK, France, Germany, Turkey and other European countries.

Commercial Consular of Bangladesh in Paris Dilara Begum visited the show and appreciated the efforts of Bangladeshi exhibitors.

Md Hasibul Huda, deputy general manager of Pioneer Denim Limited shared his views about the show and said, "Since life is getting back to normal after Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, the visitor response has been quite encouraging where we connected with different global brands and retailers. This show has the presence from exhibitors and visitors from around the world which has created a common platform for each other to develop and grow business partnership. We are thankful to Texworld for creating this global business platform and opening the windows of opportunities to make business global."

Bangladesh had direct exhibitors and a national pavilion organised by the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB).

Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will be held from 19-21 July, 2022.

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leather world Paris will also be held from 6-8 February 2023.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh in July 2022:

Fabric: Momtex Expo, Nice Denim Mills, Hossain Dyeing and Printing.

Denim: Argon Denim, Evince Textiles, Pioneer Denim, NZ Denim.

Apparel: Anannya Socks anx Inner Industries, CBM International, DD Sourcing, DK Textile, Tosa Creation, Lights Creation, Nelima Fashion Wear, Vertex Wear.