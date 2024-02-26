The Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after a 6-day closure due to an employee strike

World+Biz

AP/UNB
26 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 12:19 pm

Related News

The Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after a 6-day closure due to an employee strike

The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the 26 July to 11 August Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark

AP/UNB
26 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 12:19 pm
The Eiffel Tower is pictured from the top of the Arc de Triomphe, Monday, 12 February 2024 in Paris. Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday 19 February, 2024 because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument that is one of the world&#039;s most-visited sites. Photo: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard
The Eiffel Tower is pictured from the top of the Arc de Triomphe, Monday, 12 February 2024 in Paris. Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday 19 February, 2024 because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument that is one of the world's most-visited sites. Photo: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The Eiffel Tower reopened to visitors on Sunday after a six-day closure because of striking employees demanding better maintenance of the historic landmark, showing traces of rust, and salary hikes.

The operator of the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tower said in a statement it reached an agreement with unions representing the workers after promising to allocate an "ambitious 380 million euro (about $412 million) investment by 2031" for renovation work. This week, it also launched salary negotiations, expected to be finalised next month, after employees on strike demanded an increase proportional to revenue from ticket sales.

The 135-year-old tower will feature prominently in the 26 July to 11 August Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the historic landmark.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Eiffel Tower is typically open 365 days a year. Last year, the monument was closed to visitors for 10 days during massive protests across France against the government's plan to reform the country's pension system.
 

Top News

Paris / Eiffel Tower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

1d | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

1d | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

70 percent shortage of manpower in Syedpur railway factory

6h | Videos
Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

22h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

20h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

18h | Videos