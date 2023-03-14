Consumers lose patience very quickly: AHM Shafiquzzaman

Economy

Shawkat Ali
14 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Consumers lose patience very quickly: AHM Shafiquzzaman

AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection (DNCRP), in conversation with The Business Standard on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 on 15 March, reflected on various issues related to consumers and companies selling services and products

Shawkat Ali
14 March, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 10:57 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Consumers in the country behave impatiently without knowing the details of any incident, and lose tempers very quickly. That is why some organisations face embarrassing situations without having committed any wrong.

We put businesses on trial even before the facts regarding allegations against them are proven. When the media does something like this, it is called a media trial. Nowadays there is trial by social media.

Consumer behavioural patterns cause panic every year before Ramadan, which always hurts us. Demand for some products increases ahead of Ramadan, so there is an ample supply of goods at that time. But when everyone starts overbuying, sellers take advantage of that, which hurts the consumers in the end.

A family of three or four members does not need more than 1 kg of salt per month, but when a rumour was spread about its being in short supply, everyone rushed to buy 8-10 kg of salt. In the UK, customers are currently not allowed to buy more than one litre of oil or three tomatoes at a time. They have accepted the rules, because there is a crisis. Consumers need such maturity.

Consumers are more aware of their rights now than ever before. Currently, they do not have to complain about many things as they get solutions for their problems immediately when they tell shop owners that they will complain through the consumer rights hotline 16121 about the violation of their rights.

We too are working vigorously to inform consumers about their rights so that they can get remedies for their problems. The videos of drives we post on our official Facebook page and YouTube channel are getting millions of views.

We have already launched the CCMS app, through which consumers can complain from anywhere in the country. It is currently running on a pilot basis in Dhaka, but work on launching it all over the country is going on.

Meanwhile, there are some consumers who complain with an ill motive because they get money if their allegations are proved. There is a provision in the law regarding action to be taken against them. If there are questionable motives, then those who have been victimised can file a case under the Digital Security Act.

Instead of complaining about silly matters, consumers are now complaining about big issues. For example, such issues as construction and railways are coming to light now. But we have some limitations. We are unable to resolve complaints regarding e-commerce. We are also unable to address complaints against mobile phone operators due to a writ. That is why we are trying to amend the Consumer Act 2009.

Besides, we have a shortage of manpower. There is only one officer in each district office. It is very challenging to work in this way. We are working on recruiting 465 new officers.

If we cannot take action regarding an issue, we recommend that the departments or ministries concerned take measures about it. For example, we asked the Energy Regulatory Commission to regulate the LPG market.

The production cost of poultry is Tk130-160 per kg, but the producers sell it at Tk207 per kg. It is sold at Tk250 per kg to customers, but the price should not be more than Tk200. These issues have been reported to the fisheries and livestock ministry, which is working in this regard.

The department began working with regard to the Ramadan market three months earlier. The dollar rose in value due to the post-Covid-19 situation and the Russia-Ukraine war and so commodity prices will naturally rise. But we have been working to fix the supply situation so that it remains reasonable. We have helped those who had problems regarding letters of credit (LCs) on a case-by-case basis.

It has been decided after meetings with the stakeholders that there will be a market committee for controlling each market. If any committee fails to do the job, the commerce ministry will take disciplinary action, including cancellation of all their registrations.
As of 28 February of the current fiscal year, 15,688 complaints have been filed, and 5,120 are yet to be resolved. 

Top News

consumers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

10h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

11h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

11h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

5h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

2h | TBS Today
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

4h | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

6h | TBS Current Affairs

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July