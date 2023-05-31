When consumers tell you they're hurting, believe them

World+Biz

Allison Schrager, Bloomberg
31 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

When consumers tell you they're hurting, believe them

While some politicians boast of a thriving economy, inflation is eating away Americans’ spending power, and no amount of data spin will make that feel good

Allison Schrager, Bloomberg
31 May, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 02:49 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

If people tell you they're in economic distress, believe them. Americans keep saying they are concerned about the economy and think it's in bad shape; in one recent poll, 83% of Americans think the economy is fair or poor, and 72% expect it to get worse. But depending on how you look at it, the data tells a different story — that things have never been better.  Unemployment has not been this low in nearly 55 years, nominal wages are going up, and people are still spending.

The latest new survey on economic well-being from the Federal Reserve Bank may reconcile the disconnect. It reveals something that should be pretty obvious: A high-inflation environment is terrible for households. Even though people are spending and getting wage increases, they can still be suffering.

It should not need saying, but inflation is really bad. And yet we are regularly subjected to politicians and journalists insisting that everything is great, and that people just don't understand how good they really have it.

To be fair, there are a lot of confusing signals out there. In the latest Fed survey, 74% of households say they are doing fine financially, the same rate as it was in 2017 (not a bad time for the economy). But if you dig a little deeper in the survey there are some cracks that suggest fine does not mean great, either. There has been a big jump in the share of people who say they are worse off, 35% compared with 20% in 2021. Only 19% of households think they are better off, though, again, that's similar to the heady days of 2017 and 2018 when inflation was something only old people worried about. Today, inflation is the biggest worry for households across all income levels.

Inflation is often described as a tax on households because it makes everything more expensive. While the survey reveals many people — about 33% — got raises in 2022, the pay increases are not keeping up with inflation, which means most households have been getting poorer the last two years.

Consumer spending may still look healthy, but we are all getting less for our money. Any American consumer can attest that everything is expensive and generally feels terrible. According to the survey, 66% of households stopped using a product or used less of it because of inflation, and 64% switched to a cheaper alternative. Even if inflation-adjusted consumption is still increasing, it doesn't fully capture the switch to some lower-quality goods and services, or just that things that used to be high quality aren't that great anymore. For example, hotel stays are a worse experience because of the labor shortage, but they still cost more. The result is that many households are getting less even if they are spending more. Only 49% of households are spending less than they make (down from 55% last year).

Inflation makes you poorer not only by eroding your spending power; the risk and uncertainty it poses is another cost. An asset that has a riskier return is considered less valuable than a comparatively safer asset. By the same logic, if prices are less predictable, the value of your wages goes down. It's hard to plan a budget when you don't know what the price of eggs will be. Uncertainty means more stress, and it eats into your leisure time because you have to spend more time comparison shopping for the few deals you can find.

It's hard to understate how good we had it during the decades of low and predictable inflation. Perhaps we can credit good central bank policy for those years, or just luck from more trade and technology. But the survey reveals that those days might not be coming back for a while.

The survey also shows we shouldn't take much comfort in strong sales numbers and a strong labor market. Households will probably keep spending as long as they have jobs and credit, but inflation is eating into people's savings. This makes them more vulnerable to financial hardship if they lose their jobs when the labor market goes south. At that stage, they'll have little choice but to cut back on spending. This may actually help cool inflation, but there's no guarantee it will be enough to bring it down to pre-pandemic levels.

So households will be in even worse shape. Americans would have less money, but still have to spend more to get less. That seems like a good enough reason for me to be dissatisfied with this economy.

consumers / Global economy / USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

6h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

18h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

19h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria