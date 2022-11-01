Commerce ministry asks Evaly to stop selling gift cards

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 12:09 am

Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

The Ministry of Commerce has asked Evaly, an e-commerce platform, to stop selling all kinds of digital products including gift cards, cash vouchers, digital wallets or any other form of virtual products which are sold as an alternative to money.

In a notification on Tuesday (1 November), the ministry stated that digital products cannot be sold defying the Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines, 2021 or, in special cases, without the approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

The ministry observed that Evaly sold digital products unsystematically and offered abnormal discounts bypassing the Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines, 2021.

Asking the e-commerce platform to follow the guidelines, the commerce ministry warned the platform that action will be taken in case of defiance to the law.

