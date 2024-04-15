Market monitoring to continue throughout the year as done in Ramadan: State minister for commerce

The commerce ministry will continue monitoring markets throughout the year as it did during the month of Ramadan, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today (15 April).

"Oil, sugar and other commodity items in the import market will be monitored and consumer rights issues will also be looked into," the minister told reporters after exchanging Eid and Pahela Baishakh greetings with the officials of the ministry at the Secretariat.

"Not only during Ramadan, work is underway to maintain the normal supply of daily commodities throughout the year without interruption. The local supply chains, including import-export trade, are being strengthened," he added.

Asked about the government directive instructing millers to display the selling prices and names of varieties directly on rice bags, the state minister said, "The food ministry and the agriculture ministry are working on this matter. If there is anything to be done by the commerce ministry, we will coordinate [with them]."

Asked what is being done about brinjal costing Tk5 taka in the village and Tk70 in the city, the state minister said, "The Directorate of Agricultural Marketing knows well about the initiatives being taken in this regard. The Ministry of Commerce is working to improve market monitoring."

The reporters wanted to know Titu's reaction regarding the comments of BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed that "due to the increase in commodity prices, the joy of Eid and Pahela Baishakh has been washed away".

Titu said, "I was in the village for five days during the Eid holidays. I talked to common people. I saw peace in everyone. Everyone celebrated Eid with enthusiasm.

"In addition, the Bangla New Year was celebrated not only in Dhaka but also in the villages. I saw enthusiasm among people there."