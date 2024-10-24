Cenbank eases import rules for industries without LC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:46 pm

Related News

Cenbank eases import rules for industries without LC

It will primarily benefit imports into EPZs, EZs

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:46 pm
Cenbank eases import rules for industries without LC

The central bank has introduced new measures to streamline imports for industrial establishments, enabling them to proceed without a traditional letter of credit (LC) and instead utilise a letter of agreement, marking a significant shift designed to enhance trade flexibility.

The directives will primarily benefit imports into specialised economic zones such as the Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Economic Zones (EZs), according to a circular issued by the Bangladesh Bank today (24 October). 

It mandates that banks provide information on imports via the Bangladesh Bank's online reporting portal and obtain credit reports from suppliers. However, banks will not facilitate imports through contracts if there are any outstanding payments for prior imports beyond their maturity date.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the new system, importers can independently secure short-term foreign loans to settle their import liabilities. Furthermore, foreign lenders will be permitted to issue LCs, standby letters of credit (SBLC), or guarantees to suppliers, with both the principal loan amount and associated interest to be repaid according to the agreed terms.

Additionally, the central bank has granted general approval for corporate, personal, or third-party guarantees to facilitate short-term import credit, providing importers with greater flexibility in managing their financial obligations. 

The circular specifies that commercial imports under this agreement will benefit from a short-term foreign credit facility with a repayment period of up to 60 days, offering extra support to industrial enterprises engaged in foreign trade.

Traders have welcomed this new regulation, stating that it will pave the way for importing goods under sales contracts and eliminate confusion surrounding "third country imports" and "third country LCs". 

They said this change will facilitate imports from suppliers with whom they maintain good relations.

A central bank official acknowledged the existing market confusion regarding imports without LCs, despite the policy support outlined in the Import Policy Order. 

"The circular aims to provide clear guidance to promote contract-based imports, ultimately reducing banks' exposure to risk," added the official.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Import / LC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos