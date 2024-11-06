Govt scraps onion import duties to ease prices

In an effort to keep onion prices affordable, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced the complete withdrawal of the existing import and regulatory duties on onion imports.

According to an NBR statutory regulatory order (SRO), the total duty on onion imports has been reduced from 10% to 0%. This means no import taxes will be applied to onion imports, effective immediately.

The NBR expects this measure to boost onion supply in the market, helping to stabilise prices and make onions more accessible for the average consumer.