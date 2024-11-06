Govt approves bulk imports of rice, wheat, sugar, LNG, fertiliser

The Advisors Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGB) today (6 November) approved a number of proposals to procure rice, wheat, sugar, LNG, fertiliser to meet local demands and award contracts for upgradation of landing stations.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting held at the Cabinet Division.

As per the decisions, as per a proposal of the Ministry of Food, its subordinate body Directorate General of Food will import 50,000 tonnes of non-bashmoti boiled rice.

Indian Pattabhi Agro Foods Private Limited, selected through open tender, will supply the bulk rice at a cost of Tk286.20 crore, with per tonne at $477.

Under a separate proposal of the same ministry, the Directorate General of Food will import 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

Selected through open tender, Singapore-based Agrocorp International Pte Ltd will supply the bulk wheat at a cost of Tk180.82 crore, with each tonne at $301.38.

As per a proposal of the Commerce Ministry, its subordinate body Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 5,000 tonnes of sugar through open tender.

Local firm City Sugar Industries Ltd will supply the bulk sugar at a cost of Tk60.40 crore, with each kg at Tk120.90.

Under two separate proposals of the Energy and Mineral Resources, the state-owned Petrobangla will import two LNG cargoes from the international spot market through international quotation.

TotalEnergies Gas and Power Ltd of Switzerland will supply one cargo, containing 33.66 lakh Million British Thermal Unit (MMBtu) of LNG, at a cost of Tk618.89 crore, with each MMBtu at $13.1192 while Singapore-based Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd will supply the other cargo, having the same quantity, at a cost of Tk635.43, with each MMBtu at $13.47.

As per proposal of the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will import 30,000 tonnes of bagged prilled urea fertiliser from Muntajat of Qatar at a cost of Tk140.28, with each tonnes at $389.67.

The ACCGB also approved two proposals of the Ministry of Shipping to award two separate contracts for upgradation of two landing stations.