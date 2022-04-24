‘Chattogram Port to become a fully automated port’

Economy

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

‘Chattogram Port to become a fully automated port’

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The Chattogram Port is all set to become a fully automated port, with it already boasting a Computerised Container Terminal Management System (CTMS), which ushered in the digital era for the facility. 

Speaking at a views exchange meeting with journalists at the Shaheed Fazlur Rahman Munshi Auditorium of Chittagong Port on Sunday afternoon, Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said the port has become a fully automated port with the CTMS, which has been upgraded to a Terminal Operating System (TOS), and a data centre equivalent to Tier-2 set up. 

By setting up the data center, the port will be able to ensure uninterrupted operational automation services like modern ports of the world, he said.

Shahjahan said that on 30 March, the Cox's Bazar district administration handed over 283.27 acres of land under the Matarbari Port Development Project. Contractors will be hired soon for the port construction work. With the implementation of the Matarbari Port, commercial vessels with a depth of 18 metres will be able to pass through, which will be a milestone for the country's economy. This port will become a regional hub for trade and commerce and other ports will also serve as service ports.

He also said that a new milestones was reached by sending goods directly from the port to Europe. 

"Today [April 24] I approved a ship to operate from Chattogram port to a European port. Discussions are also underway on direct shipping to Slovenia, Portugal and Dubai. Shipping on these routes will start soon."

With the construction of the 580,000 square metre yard to increase the capacity of the port, the container capacity has been increased to 55,000. Port limit has been increased from 7 nautical miles to 50 nautical miles. Over the last decade, 390 different types of cargo and container handling equipments have been collected.

In 2021, container handling had been 32 lakh 14 thousand TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), a growth of 13.19%, and general cargo handled was 116 million tonnes.

The chairman of the port said container ships are currently arriving at the jetty within one to two days of anchorage, in which case on-arrival berthing is being provided. During the coronavirus period, many developed ports of the world saw congestion for a long time but no congestion was created in Chattogram port. 

He said the port is in the process of collecting two modern scanners for scanning export containers. In the last one year, no robbery has taken place in Chattogram port, he added, saying that the port had been declared a zero-piracy port.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chittagong Port / automation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

14h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

6h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

6h | Videos
Why people keep visiting this village of thread

Why people keep visiting this village of thread

6h | Videos
Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2