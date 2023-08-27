Canada extends duty-free access for Bangladesh till 2034

Economy

Jasim Uddin
27 August, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:23 pm

Related News

Canada extends duty-free access for Bangladesh till 2034

Bangladeshi products have complete duty-free and quota-free access to Canada since 2003 under the Least-Developed Country Tariff scheme 

Jasim Uddin
27 August, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 04:23 pm

Bangladesh will continue to enjoy duty-free access to Canada market till 2034 as per a bill passed in Canadian parliament in June. 

The Canadian government has extended duty-free market access to all developing countries that will benefit Bangladesh once it graduates from LDC status in 2026. 

The market access, under the General Preferential Tariff (GPT) scheme, also includes relaxed rules of origin of apparel items and provides duty-free access to other products. 

The new programme also proposes to extend this market access benefit based on labour and environmental compliance of the industries. 

Welcoming the development, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard that the Canadian parliament passed a finance bill on June 8, extending the GPT scheme until the end of 2034. 

This policy decision will greatly support Bangladesh's industry transformation towards a safer, cleaner, greener, and more sustainable workplace, as well as contribute to the overall infrastructure development in the country, he said.

"It's time for us to take our bilateral trade to a new height, he added.

According to the EPB (Export Promotion Bureau) data, Canada was the 11th largest exporting partner of Bangladesh with a $1.72 billion export in FY23. Besides, the North American nation is one of the major markets for Bangladeshi apparel. 

Bangladesh's RMG export to Canada reached $1.55 billion in FY23, which was $1.33 billion the previous fiscal, showing 16.55% growth. 

Faruque Hassan said, "We have a significant potential to further penetrate this market. With the GPT+ ahead, we should aim for a bigger pie and focus our efforts and resources to maximise this potential." 

Bangladeshi products have enjoyed complete duty-free and quota-free access in Canada since 2003 under the Least-Developed Country Tariff (LDCT) scheme which falls under the GPT. 

"As the GPT scheme is being renewed every 10 years, the existing version of GPT is going to expire at the end of 2024," said Faruque Hassan.

He also mentioned that the BGMEA has been actively pursuing the matter of a smoother transition after the LDC graduation takes effect with major trade partners. 

"We have got positive feedback from the Australian Government officials regarding the continuation of duty-free market access after the graduation from LDC", he said.

Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud told TBS that this is good news for Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free access to the Canadian market. 

"However as Bangladesh fell under LDTC, we had to adhere to the rules of origin requirement where 25% value addition had to be shown to attain the GSP facilities," Shams Mahmud said.

Now with the introduction of GPT+, all the restrictions will be replaced, he added. 

These changes are promising for Bangladesh because the country strongly demonstrates that it fulfils all the criteria for social, environmental and safety aspects of the industry, Shams Mahmud opined.

Infograph / Top News

Bangladesh-Canada trade / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

10m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh