Indonesian president tables $216 billion budget for 2024

Global Economy

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 03:39 pm

Related News

Indonesian president tables $216 billion budget for 2024

Reuters
16 August, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 03:39 pm
Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers his Annual Budget speech, ahead of the country&#039;s Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool
Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers his Annual Budget speech, ahead of the country's Independence Day, at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool

Indonesian President Joko Widodo proposed a budget of 3,304.1 trillion rupiah ($216.24 billion) on Wednesday for 2024, his final year in office, promising to guard the economy against global challenges and keep food prices stable.

The budget proposal, tabled in parliament, is about 6% bigger than this year's spending plan, which have been revised up to 3,123.7 trillion rupiah.

It also assumes 5.2% economic growth next year, below 2023's target of 5.3%.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said he targets the 2024 budget deficit to be at 2.29% of gross domestic product, roughly the same as the latest outlook for this year's deficit of 2.28%.

"The 2024 state budget architecture must be able to respond to economic dynamics, address challenges and optimally support the development and welfare agenda," Jokowi said in his annual budget speech to parliament, a day ahead of the anniversary of Indonesia's independence.

The president offered no specific fiscal policy for 2024, but he underscored the importance of food and energy security and building a competitive defence industry.

He also blamed global supply chain disruption on geopolitical fragmentation.

Jokowi proposed allotting 108.8 trillion rupiah for food security, to maintain stable prices, increase farm output and further develop the government's ongoing food estate programme.

Infrastructure was allotted 422.7 trillion rupiah, including for Jokowi's flagship project to build a new capital city on Borneo island, called Nusantara.

Jokowi has previously set a target to move some government offices to Nusantara next year from Jakarta.

The budget proposal targets government revenues to rise 5.5% next year to 2,781.3 trillion rupiah, from this year's 2,637.2 trillion rupiah.

Jokowi said inflation will be managed around 2.8% next year, within the central bank's target range of 1.5% to 3.5% for 2024. Annual inflation in July was 3.08%.

His proposal also assumed the rupiah exchange rate to average around 15,000 a dollar and the 10-year bond yield at 6.7% and Indonesia's oil and gas lifting at 625,000 barrels per day and 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Parliament typically takes a few months to debate the government's budget proposal.

($1 = 15,280.0000 rupiah)

World+Biz

Indonesia / Indonesia economy / Budget Allocation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kadam Phool: The muse of monsoon

2h | Features
Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

Last World Cup’s hero is back in the upcoming World Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

Russia has hiked interest rates to 12% after the rouble fell to its lowest value in 16 months

1h | TBS Economy
Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Ukraine reports success in counteroffensive

Now | TBS World
Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

Guinness world record for building a museum of toy monkeys

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years