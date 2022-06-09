Prices up, prices down
A number of products available in the market are set to witness both rise and fall in prices following the implementation of the national budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Price up-
- Cigarettes
- e-sim
- Microbus
- Cheese, curd
- Shaving materials
- Cleaning materials
- Cosmetics
- Air freshener
- Anti-bacterial products
- GI fittings
Price down-
- Restaurant
- Launch fare
- Man-made fibre
- Steel raw materials
- Paper & fabrics
- Wheel chair
- Hearing aid
- LED TV
- Pet food
- Agricultural products
More to follow…