Up in flames: Cigarette prices to increase

Budget

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 09:19 pm

The new fiscal year offers a chance to kick a bad habit as the price of tobacco products is set to rise. 

To reduce the consumption of tobacco products and increase revenue, the price level of low slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes is proposed at Tk45 and higher, with a supplementary duty of 58%. 

Subsequently, the price level of medium slab 10-sticks/pack cigarettes to Tk67 and higher, the high slab to Tk113 and higher and premium slab to Tk150. The supplementary duty on the three will remain unchanged at 65%. 

The maximum retail price has remained unchanged for cigarettes.

The MRP of Jarda was proposed at Tk45 per 10 grammes and for Gul it was Tk23 per 10 grammes. The supplementary duty remained unchanged.

 

BUDGET FY2024 / Vaporisers / cigarette

