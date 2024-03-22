25, including 7 cops, injured in clash over exhaling cigarette smoke in Habiganj

Bangladesh

UNB
22 March, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 06:48 pm

Habiganj. Photo: Google Map
Habiganj. Photo: Google Map

At least 25 people, including seven cops, were injured in a clash between two village groups that started over 'exhaling cigarette smoke' in Sadar upazila of Habiganj on Thursday (21 March) night.

A motorbike and a pickup van were also vandalized during the clash.

Witnesses said an altercation broke out between two youths over exhaling cigarette smoke in Dhuliakhal area under the Sadar upazila around 10:30 pm.

At one stage of the altercation, supporters of Mollah Bari and Master Bari equipped with sharp weapons got involved with the fierce clash, leaving 25 people including seven cops injured, they said.

Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajoy Chandra Dev said on information a police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by using 10 rounds of rubber bullet and four rounds of tear shells.

As of filing this report till Friday afternoon, no case has been lodged and no one was arrested in this connection, said the police officer.

