Govt to sell onion at Tk50, potato at Tk30 per kg from tomorrow

Bazaar

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 01:51 pm

Related News

Govt to sell onion at Tk50, potato at Tk30 per kg from tomorrow

At least 9000 customers will get four essential products at a subsidised rate every day

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 01:51 pm
File photo of TCB selling daily necessities to the underprivileged. Photo: Rajib Dhar
File photo of TCB selling daily necessities to the underprivileged. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The government has decided to sell onion at Tk50 per kg, potato at Tk30 per kg, lentils at Tk60 per kg, and soybean oil at Tk100 per litre in Dhaka north and south city corporations from tomorrow (14 November) via the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

"Each of the customers will be able to buy 2kg onion, 2kg potato, 2-litre soybean oil and 2kg lentils every day," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said at a briefing in the Secretariat today. 

He said 9000 customers will get these four products at a subsidised rate every day. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier on 8 November, the government approved proposals to purchase 1.1 crore litres of refined soybean oil and 25,000 tonnes of lentils for distribution to one crore poor families of the country through TCB.

Economy / Top News

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) / Bangladesh / Grocery / Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment