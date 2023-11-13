Govt to sell onion at Tk50, potato at Tk30 per kg from tomorrow

The government has decided to sell onion at Tk50 per kg, potato at Tk30 per kg, lentils at Tk60 per kg, and soybean oil at Tk100 per litre in Dhaka north and south city corporations from tomorrow (14 November) via the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

"Each of the customers will be able to buy 2kg onion, 2kg potato, 2-litre soybean oil and 2kg lentils every day," Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said at a briefing in the Secretariat today.

He said 9000 customers will get these four products at a subsidised rate every day.

Earlier on 8 November, the government approved proposals to purchase 1.1 crore litres of refined soybean oil and 25,000 tonnes of lentils for distribution to one crore poor families of the country through TCB.