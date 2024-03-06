Trading Corporation of Bangladesh hikes sugar price to Tk100 per kg

The price of sugar in the country is high due to the increase in the value of the dollar, increased prices in the international market and reduced supply. 

Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has increased the price of sugar by Tk30 per kilogram, according to a press release it issued today (6 March). 

The increase rate means that the one crore TCB-card holder families will now buy sugar at Tk100 per kg, up from the earlier price of Tk70 per kg.

On the occasion of Ramadan, the TCB announced the sale of subsidised oil, lentil, sugar, date and rice to card-holders, beginning from tomorrow.

The price of sugar in the country is high due to the increase in the value of the dollar, increased prices in the international market and reduced supply. 

Sugar is selling between Tk140-150 per kg in the open market.

A senior official of the TCB, who did not wish to be named, said, "Due to buying at a higher price, the subsidy on sugar had to be reduced, so it was decided that the price would be increased." 

Last December, the TCB sold sugar to one crore households at Tk70 per kg.

According to TCB, on the occasion of Ramadan, two litres of oil will be sold to each family at Tk100 per liter, two kg of lentils at Tk60 per kg, one kg of sugar at Tk100 per kg, five kg of rice at Tk30 per kg and one kg of dates at Tk150 per kg.

Cardholders across the country will be able to purchase these subsidised products from select dealers.

