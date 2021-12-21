Wahiduddin Mahmud to receive Bangladesh Bank Award

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will hand over the award at BIBM auditorium on Thursday

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the country's economy, Professor Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud is going to receive the Bangladesh Bank Award-2020. 

A committee headed by the governor of Bangladesh Bank has nominated him for the award, says a press release. 

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will hand over the award as the chief guest to Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud at a programme at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium at Mirpur-2 in the capital on Thursday.

A gold medal, a crest of Bangladesh Bank and Tk5 lakh will be given as the award.

Earlier, Professor Rehman Sobhan in 2000, Dr Nurul Islam in 2009, Professor Dr Mursharraf Hossain in 2011, Professor Dr Mozaffar Ahmed (posthumous) and Dr Swadesh Ranjan Bose (posthumous) in 2013, Dr Azizur Rahman Khan and Dr Mahbub Hossain (posthumous) received the 'Bangladesh Bank Award in 2017.

Professor Mahmud was born on 1 July 1948 in Noakhali. His father Ali Ahmed Chowdhury was a government official and mother Saleha Khatun was a housewife.

Professor Mahmud obtained his BA (Hons) degree in Economics from Dhaka University in 1986, securing first place in the first class.

Dr Mahmud started teaching economics at Dhaka University in 1969. He was promoted to professor in 1984 and retired in 2011. He is currently the senior country advisor at the International Growth Centre and chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Research Group.

In his professional life, Dr Mahmud has authored more than 50 important publications and research papers on basic economics.
 

