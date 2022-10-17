Quality human resources, institutional accountability must for sustainable dev: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Quality human resources, institutional accountability must for sustainable dev: Wahiduddin Mahmud

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 09:52 pm
Quality human resources, institutional accountability must for sustainable dev: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Quality human resources and institutional accountability are two key development prerequisites for any nation, according to eminent economist Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud.

"Without these, no country has ever been able to achieve sustainable development. Be it India, China, South Korea or whatever," Wahiduddin Mahmud said at a book unveiling ceremony in Dhaka on Monday.  

The programme was organised by the Policy Research Institute (PRI) of Bangladesh and presided over by the institute Chairman Zaidi Sattar. Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion.

At the programme, economists highlighted the roles by the public and private sectors in the country's economic development in the last five decades and also emphasised good governance.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, who is a former caretaker government adviser, commented that a strong stance on development and poverty alleviation was often used to legitimise a lack of democracy. 

"There was no accountability of our political institutions for a long time. However, governments had to mobilise enormous efforts for legitimacy in the face of media and civil society activeness. This led to an aspiration of people and governments subsequently had to act on it," he added. 

"But when we will be moving towards development in the future, legitimacy seeking could be the only mechanism through government accountability against people's activism and aspiration. That is a real problem."

Emphasising institutional accountability, he said that the Communist Party of China was reorganised after the creation of a market economy, and everyone knows how accountability works in a capitalist economy.

About human resource development, he said, "We have had a lot of development in terms of infrastructure, but if human resource development is not accompanied by it, it will be a big challenge."

The economist said the local thriving readymade garment industry on cheap labour, export of poorly trained manpower and backwardness in technology will not help eliminate poverty. The country needs economic efficiency, productivity and financial sector efficiency.

He highlighted the contribution of micro credit, non-government organisations (NGOs) as well as the supporting role of the government behind the growth trajectory of Bangladesh.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, another former caretaker government adviser, said infrastructure such as bridges, roads or hospitals is being built, but the protocol for use has not been prepared owing to which the economy is being deprived of the benefits.

Former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) KAS Murshid authored the book that was unveiled at the programme. The book, titled "The Odds Revisited - The Political Economy of the Development of Bangladesh", underlines the key catalysts for the country's economic progress in the last five decades. 

Some of the speakers raised questions about how the book is compatible with political economy as there is not much talk about governance and politics.

Former secretary Suhel Choudhury stressed assessing whether economic development is accompanied by political development.

Mashiur Rahman said the claims in the book about declined life expectancy in 2019 compared to 2016 and the number of nurses is less than doctors are "unusual".

PRI Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said agriculture, food security, readymade garments, remittances and social safety net were the main driving forces of the country's development.

Top News

Wahiduddin Mahmud / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

9h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

10h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

11h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

3h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

5h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine