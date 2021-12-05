UCB hosts BFIU training prog in Moulavibazar 

Banking

TBS Report 
05 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

UCB hosts BFIU training prog in Moulavibazar 

TBS Report 
05 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 07:41 pm
UCB hosts BFIU training prog in Moulavibazar 

Under supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), United Commercial Bank Limited arranged a workshop programme on Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating the Financing of Terrorism at Moulvibazar district as Lead Bank. 

BFIU organised the training programme on money laundering prevention and combating the financing of terrorism at Moulvibazar district on 27 November, reads a press release.  

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence United (BFIU) attended the programme as chief guest.  

 BFIU General Manager ABM Zahurul Huda and  UCB Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam attended the programme as special guests. 

The training programme was presided over by UCB Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO Syed Faridul Islam.  

Moreover,  BFIU DGM Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini and JD Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman were the resource persons of the programme. 

Risk of trade based money laundering and credit based money laundering was also discussed.  
 

Corporates

United Commercial Bank (UCB) / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21