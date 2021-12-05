UCB hosts BFIU training prog in Moulavibazar 

Under supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), United Commercial Bank Limited arranged a workshop programme on Prevention of Money Laundering & Combating the Financing of Terrorism at Moulvibazar district as Lead Bank.

BFIU organised the training programme on money laundering prevention and combating the financing of terrorism at Moulvibazar district on 27 November, reads a press release.

Md Masud Biswas, head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence United (BFIU) attended the programme as chief guest.

BFIU General Manager ABM Zahurul Huda and UCB Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Khorshed Alam attended the programme as special guests.

The training programme was presided over by UCB Additional Managing Director and CAMLCO Syed Faridul Islam.

Moreover, BFIU DGM Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini and JD Md Rokon-Uz-Zaman were the resource persons of the programme.

Risk of trade based money laundering and credit based money laundering was also discussed.

