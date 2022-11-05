SIBL opens 18 agent banking outlets

Banking

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 06:45 pm

Social Islami Bank opened 18 new agent banking outlets to serve customers with up-to-date services.

SIBL Chairman Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurated the outlets  through a virtual platform on 3 November, reads a press release.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme. 

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered a welcome speech at the event. 

Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chief Remittance Officer, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and Md Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking, were also present among others. 

Managers of different branches, agents, and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.

